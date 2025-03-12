Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 14th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 39.0% increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.31. 97,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,563. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.35. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$25.03 and a 1 year high of C$34.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

