Endeavour Mining plc (EDVMF) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on April 15th

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 39.0% increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of EDVMF opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.