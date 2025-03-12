Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 7.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) were up 7.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 1,888,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,203,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 453,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

