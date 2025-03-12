Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Enliven Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

ELVN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,766.40. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,330. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,375. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ELVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

