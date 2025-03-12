Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.12 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 550,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,861,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,279,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,746,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

