Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GCT FY2025 Earnings

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Aegis lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GigaCloud Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.14). GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $295.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GCT. Roth Capital downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of GCT opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $45.18.

In other news, insider Marshall Bernes acquired 5,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,500. The trade was a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 68,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $1,398,167.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,932.09. This trade represents a 97.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

