Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALUR Q1 Earnings

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Allurion Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($22.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.25). The consensus estimate for Allurion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($9.96) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allurion Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($17.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($14.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($58.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Allurion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Allurion Technologies stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Allurion Technologies worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

