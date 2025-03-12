Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 12th (AEMD, AESI, ANIP, APT, ARL, BIOL, BLUE, CCJ, CCRN, CDTX)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 12th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

