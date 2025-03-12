Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 12th (AEMD, AESI, ANIP, APT, ARL, BIOL, BLUE, CCJ, CCRN, CDTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, March 12th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of. JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX). They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX). They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK). They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

