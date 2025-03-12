Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Down 85.9% in February

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the February 13th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
