Essential Planning LLC. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4,322.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,004 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $193.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

