Essential Planning LLC. Takes $9.46 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,349,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,773,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,725,000 after purchasing an additional 527,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,422,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.