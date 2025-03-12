Essential Planning LLC. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE opened at $191.89 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $131.14 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $205.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

