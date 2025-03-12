Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Short Interest Update

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 349.0% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Estrella Immunopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Estrella Immunopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

Shares of Estrella Immunopharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 22,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,798. Estrella Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Estrella Immunopharma

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

