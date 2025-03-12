Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in February

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eureka Lithium Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS UREKF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. Eureka Lithium has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

