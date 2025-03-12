EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 19,859 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

BNDX stock opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

