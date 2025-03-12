EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $630,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 39.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,613,187.30. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.75 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.01 and a 200-day moving average of $340.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 646.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

