EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.20. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

