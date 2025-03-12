EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 74,444 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,444 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $7,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

GSIE opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

