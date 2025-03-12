Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 7.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.58. 13,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

