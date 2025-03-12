Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $10.90 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $823.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $845.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $781.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

