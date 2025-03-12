Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $20.62 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,209,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 851,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,175,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.