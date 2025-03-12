Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,298,000. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,915,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,875,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,014,000 after purchasing an additional 259,685 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,806,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,378,000 after purchasing an additional 180,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,504,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,563,000 after buying an additional 640,751 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

