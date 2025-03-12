Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $870,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

