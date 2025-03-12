Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE: FIHL):

3/7/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

