Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2025

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE: FIHL):

  • 3/7/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/20/2025 – Fidelis Insurance had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.