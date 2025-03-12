Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

