Financial Survey: DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and DIH Holding US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -15.00% -5.78% -4.80% DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and DIH Holding US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $204.73 million 3.03 -$20.97 million ($1.63) -15.67 DIH Holding US $64.47 million 0.24 -$8.44 million ($0.30) -1.07

DIH Holding US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIH Holding US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and DIH Holding US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 1 3 0 2.75 DIH Holding US 0 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.85%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than DIH Holding US.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats DIH Holding US on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About DIH Holding US

(Get Free Report)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

