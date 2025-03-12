Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Melissa Chan Acquires 1,250,000 Shares

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Chan acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$925,000.00 ($581,761.01).
Finbar Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.
Finbar Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finbar Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.