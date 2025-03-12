First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 13th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. 111,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,848. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.38. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

