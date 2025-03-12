First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $127.07. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
