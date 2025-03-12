First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.38 and last traded at $127.07. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.34.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.02.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.3113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,175,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.