First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 499,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 190,661 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

