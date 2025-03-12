Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 54,534 shares.The stock last traded at $37.52 and had previously closed at $37.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSUN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Firstsun Capital Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FSUN

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Firstsun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firstsun Capital Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSUN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp by 4,306.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Firstsun Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.