FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.08 and last traded at $56.47. 174,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 129,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

