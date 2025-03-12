Forge First Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 389,200 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 389,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,247,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 8.7% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

