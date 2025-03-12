Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Cut by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 3.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,183.84. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,414,831.47. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,138,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.