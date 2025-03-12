Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 473 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

