FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16, Zacks reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%.

FreightCar America Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. 363,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,135. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Featured Articles

