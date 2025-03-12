Frontier Lithium (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 39,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 74,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.