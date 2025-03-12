FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 26th

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a payout ratio of -14.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6 %

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.53. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

