FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Volcon Issued By Aegis

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Aegis issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Volcon in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.70) for the year. Aegis currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Volcon Stock Performance

VLCN opened at $0.87 on Monday. Volcon has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $720.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

