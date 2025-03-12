FY2027 EPS Estimates for IsoEnergy Reduced by Analyst

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for IsoEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISO. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IsoEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.33.

ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.86. IsoEnergy has a 12 month low of C$2.34 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$324,679.50. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

