FY2028 Earnings Forecast for TSE:ONC Issued By HC Wainwright

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2029 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE ONC opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$0.86 and a 52-week high of C$2.08.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

