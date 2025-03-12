GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys Shares of 824 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. New Street Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.02.

NYSE:GEV opened at $283.52 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.93 and its 200-day moving average is $311.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

