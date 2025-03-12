GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.