GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Stock Price Up 33.6% – Here’s Why

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) traded up 33.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.87 ($0.02). 7,967,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 991% from the average session volume of 730,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

GCM Resources Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.10.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

