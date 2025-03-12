GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$30.74 and last traded at C$31.36, with a volume of 28433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.42.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Trading Down 4.3 %

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19. The stock has a market cap of C$734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.76.

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.