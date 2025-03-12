Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.33. 32,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 28,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

