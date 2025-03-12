Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $884,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

