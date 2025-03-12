Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 455,817 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 134,122 shares.The stock last traded at $100.17 and had previously closed at $100.17.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.