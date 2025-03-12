Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 8.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.