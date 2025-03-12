Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.45, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 8.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,235,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,009 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.