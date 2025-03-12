GlobalData (LON:DATA) Posts Earnings Results

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%.

GlobalData Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON:DATA opened at GBX 166 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 155.98 ($2.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 244 ($3.16). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.82) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.52), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($5,049,197.31). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

See Also

